Update on village pub plans progress at meeting

The Fishers Arms.

In April, the steering committee for the buyout of The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe announced that its offer had been accepted by the owner.

Pledges are currently being converted into actual shares and those who have yet to do so are being asked to carry this out.

A spokeswoman for the committee said: “The agreed target to purchase our pub is £200,000 and we would like to have this in the bank by July 7.

“A public meeting is to be held in Horncliffe Village Hall this Sunday from 3pm where the steering committee will provide an update and progress report.

“Cake and coffee will be served and the bar will be open.”