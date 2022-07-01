Update on major Morpeth projects and feedback wanted at Forum event

Taking place in Morpeth Town Hall on Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 4pm, the event will include updates from Northumberland County Council and Active Northumberland on the new leisure centre and library, the refurbishment of County Hall and new solar car port, and works on the Goosehill car park.

Morpeth Town FC and the team behind Pleased to Meet You are among the attendees from the private sector.

Morpeth Town Council will update on the completed restoration of the Pavilion and St James’ Community Centre, along with providing information on potential environmental improvements at Allery Banks. It will also be seeking views on additional activities that could be provided in Carlisle Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Morpeth Leisure Centre and library will be located on Gas House Lane.

The Greater Morpeth Development Trust will be seeking feedback on potential plans to establish a cultural venue and/or community theatre, amongst a host of other activities.

A number of community groups and organisations will also be attending to share their latest updates.

Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of the county council and ward member for Kirkhill, said: “There are lots of exciting developments underway in Morpeth and this is a great opportunity for residents to find out all the latest updates.

“Looking to the future, we are also keen to hear what people would like to see happen in the town.

“Councillors and council staff will be on hand to hear people’s views, with feedback forms available for those who wish to provide written comments.”

Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth and town councillor for Stobhill, added: “I am very pleased that we are now able to meet again and hold the latest popular Morpeth Forum event in Morpeth Town Hall.

“We have many exciting current developments and others now coming forward, and we hope as many residents as possible will join us on July 9.”