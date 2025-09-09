The operator of Ashington Leisure Centre has issued an update in relation to the main swimming pool that has been closed since the end of August “due to a substantial leak”.

The timescale that Places Leisure is working towards to fix the issue, which has impacted some of the swimming lessons, and re-open the pool is three to four weeks if no further issues are identified.

Its smaller teaching pool remains open. It has been able to host several swimming lessons in this pool as well as utilising its other swimming pools in the county.

A Places Leisure spokesperson said: “Due to a substantial leak, we have had to close the main swimming pool at Ashington Leisure Centre whilst we investigate and carry out repairs.

Ashington Leisure Centre.

“We have been working with specialist teams to identify and fix the issue as quickly as possible. If no further issues are identified, we hope to be able to re-open the pool within three to four weeks.

“Unfortunately, the leak has impacted some of our swimming lessons. We have been and will continue to contact impacted customers to advise them of any cancellations or changes.

“We sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and would like to reassure our customers that we are working to fully re-open the main pool as soon as possible.”