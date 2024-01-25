Update given on plans for former middle school site in Alnwick as demolition work begins
Instead, local residents and councillors are understood to be keen on the creation of a public park.
An update on plans for the site has been provided to coincide with the start of an 18-week programme by contractor, Groundwork Services (Durham) Ltd, to demolish former school buildings.
The gymnasium and frontage, that faces west onto the school field, are the only buildings to be demolished and this won’t affect the Lindisfarne Centre, which is currently a community hub, or the sports hall adjoining Victoria Terrace, which hasn’t had a decision finalised.
Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward councillor, said: “This community hub has become even more successful than we hoped. A well-matched range of local authority and privately managed functions are in place, like Town Council, Northumberland Skills, Citizens Advice, customer services, food bank, rooms for hire and an excellent café open to all.
"When the old gymnasium and newer parts of the school are demolished after the 18-week contract is complete, we will have options for use of the site footprints under consideration now but not yet finally decided.
"The large former school playing field will not be at risk of housing development, but councillors and residents are very keen on the idea of a public park accessible from the path that leads from Swansfield Park Road.
"This at an early stage of realisation but given the cost of mowing the grass 10 times yearly for little usage it seems an obvious way of providing the open green public spaces that Alnwick needs.
"This would fit in well with the centre and be in keeping with the Alnwick Neighbourhood Plan. I've yet to hear any opposition to the concept provided it is well managed. This will be taken forward through the Alnwick Forum and costs assessed.”
Disruption is inevitable but a traffic management plan has been agreed by Northumberland County Council.
No finalised plans currently stand for the future use of the site, but more parking will be available on the gymnasium area after the demolition and, again, a commercial housing development won’t be an option but some form of special needs accommodation may be supported.