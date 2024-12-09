Efforts to get a new pump track built in Morpeth for cyclists, skateboarders, skaters and scooter riders are continuing to progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of campaigners had initial meetings with Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council, with the latter carrying out site assessments at land it owns such as the old track near Craik Park to potentially redevelop it.

This process is nearly complete now, as is the writing of a full feasibility study by the campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study is being supported by the responses to a survey that they put together to get more detailed information about the people who would use the pump track – available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdN5CDPcal8U3IWqBJjUz0CV5LpWo1u0G8MZH8ZXMLfk4infQ/viewform

Design images have been produced after the group made contact with renowned track designers and builders Clark & Kent Contractors.

An online petition in relation to the pump track campaign now has more than 800 signatures. It can be signed at www.change.org/p/construct-a-pump-track-in-morpeth-for-cyclists-skateboarders-skaters-and-scooter-riders

Richard Stephenson, who put the petition online, said: “We attended the Morpeth Forum day at the Town Hall in October and received a positive response from the public.

“Pump tracks are a really fun and accessible way to practice your skills. There are only a few in the North East, so it would be great if one could be built in Morpeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully the county council’s strategic estates department will confirm site suitability soon and we can renew some quotes and start fundraising asap to get the track built.

“The process is taking some time, but I feel that we are finally getting somewhere with this.

“Any local groups, coaches etc who wish to be involved should contact us by email – [email protected]”