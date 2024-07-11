Upcoming Tweed Salmon Queen events in Berwick include crowning ceremony
This year, from July 12 shops are invited to enter ‘dress the window’ and ‘find the salmon’ competitions to encourage families to take part and have fun.
Windows will be judged by committee members on July 20, with the winners of both competitions being presented with their awards on July 22.
July 13 sees two fundraising activities. The present Queen, Mae Morton, is raising funds for her chosen charity Alzs café with activities taking place in the TF Fitness Centre.
The Guildhall will be open between 10am and 2pm and memories of the Salmon Queen over the years will be shown along with stalls and refreshments to raise money to help maintain the tradition.
After the crowning ceremony on July 18 in the Queen’s Gardens, Tweedmouth, Miss Darcy Martin will be the 78th Queen. Breaking with tradition and to accommodate the repairs to Berwick Old Bridge, this year the procession will begin at Tweedmouth Parish Church at 6.45pm and process to the Queen’s Gardens for 7pm.
After the ceremony, the Salmon Queen and her entourage will meet in Tweedmouth Bowling Club for supper.
The Sunday Salmon Queen’s service will be held at Tweedmouth Parish Church on July 21 from 10am. All are welcome to attend.
A quiz night will be held on July 24 from 7pm at the Castle Hotel, with a £10 entry fee and a cash prize.
