Upcoming recruitment open day for the new Lidl store in Berwick
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With the project to get the unit at Tweedbank Retail Park in Tweedmouth ready for business continuing to progress, Lidl is working on getting the team in place for when it opens.
To help with this, a recruitment day has been arranged for Wednesday, November 20 at Berwick Workspace, 90 Marygate, running from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The registration website for the day mentions the customer assistant role.
It will include a welcome introduction to Lidl from various colleagues including store and area managers, as well as a face-to-face interview.
Those interested in attending will need to register their interest via the registration website – https://careers.lidl.co.uk/jobs/store-recruitment-open-day-berwick-upon-tweed-485546 – prior to the day.
The website has more information about the role.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.