A supermarket chain has organised a recruitment open day for its new store in the Berwick area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the project to get the unit at Tweedbank Retail Park in Tweedmouth ready for business continuing to progress, Lidl is working on getting the team in place for when it opens.

To help with this, a recruitment day has been arranged for Wednesday, November 20 at Berwick Workspace, 90 Marygate, running from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The registration website for the day mentions the customer assistant role.

It will include a welcome introduction to Lidl from various colleagues including store and area managers, as well as a face-to-face interview.

Those interested in attending the Lidl recruitment day will need to register their interest via the registration website prior to the day. Picture of Lidl signage by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images.

Those interested in attending will need to register their interest via the registration website – https://careers.lidl.co.uk/jobs/store-recruitment-open-day-berwick-upon-tweed-485546 – prior to the day.

The website has more information about the role.