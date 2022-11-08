Upcoming Amble events: ReKiNdle festival and the Christmas lights parade

The events will kick off this Saturday with the ReKiNdle festival, taking place at Little Shore between 5pm-6.30pm.

The night will be filled with rainbow banners, light installations and projections and street performances. The Giant Phoenix will also make his first appearance. To fit in, wear bright sparkly clothing and bring a torch.

The next event kickstarts the festive season in the town. The Christmas lights parade will take place on Sunday, November 20.

Amble's Christmas parade is returning. Picture: The Ambler/Andrew Mounsey

After restrictions, this will be the first parade in two years so organisers are expecting a big turnout.

The parade is to leave the Wellwood at 5pm and march the streets. The theme this year is gold, so make sure to get your outfit and accessories ready.

The night will also see live music from Meze Mundo, the Auckland Shanty Singers and Caribbean Crew steel band.