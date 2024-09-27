All smiles as the Rt Rev Mark Wroe, Bishop of Berwick, gets ready to bless the new solar panels.

Berwick Parish Church was in a festive mood on September 22 when the Rt Rev Mark Wroe, Bishop of Berwick, came to bless the new solar panels recently installed on the church roof.

Championed by the church Eco Group, the service was a culmination of two years of planning and fundraising and it is quite a milestone in the history of this ancient church.

The panels will contribute to the church’s energy needs and make a important statement of commitment to the parish’s green credentials.

In his address, the Bishop explained how the new solar panels help to fulfil the five Anglican marks of mission – in particular challenging unjust structures, expressing Christian love for others in a very practical way and, above all, striving to safeguard the integrity of creation.

Bishops rarely climb onto church roofs and a crowd gathered outside the south transept to witness the spectacle from below, whilst a drone could be heard photographing the event from the sky.

The service and the Bishop’s blessing can be viewed at YouTube.com/@HolyTrinityBerwick.

Afterwards, those present enjoyed a generous afternoon tea and the Bishop cut a magnificent celebration cake.

Though hidden from view, these solar panels are an important step in promoting sustainability in Berwick and beyond.

The Eco Group is grateful to the many people and agencies who worked hard to bring this to fulfilment.

The church building is a rare example of a parish church built during Oliver Cromwell’s Commonwealth. Consequently, it has no tower, spire or bells and has a lively story to tell.