It is hosting the public rally at the theatre in response to the proposal to close the ticket office at the town’s railway station.

Organisers had originally booked a small room at the venue, but when free tickets were snapped up within a matter of hours, the decision was taken to move to the main theatre.

Among the speakers at the public meeting will be RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, as well as Berwick East councillor Georgina Hill. Free tickets remain available via website Eventbrite – www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/save-berwick-ticket-office-tickets-674861487877 – with the meeting taking place on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Keith Pattison has produced a poster in the style of Manchester artist L. S. Lowry.

Speaking on the decision to change venues, RMT Berwick Rail branch secretary Martin McCleary said: “We booked a small studio at The Maltings at Berwick and made 70 tickets available for free. These sold out in under six hours.

“We managed to secure an extra 20 places and these went in under four hours. We are delighted to announce the event has been moved up to the main theatre – thanks to The Maltings at Berwick for their help. Tickets are back on Eventbrite, but with increased capacity it should allow for walk-ups.

“The people of Berwick and north Northumberland are incandescent with the proposed closure of Berwick ticket office. This event is a call to arms to get the public to engage in the consultation and to stop this attack in its tracks. We are delighted that Mick Lynch is attending to show his support for our community.”

The proposals that would see ticket offices close were announced on July 6. Critics say the changes will make life more difficult for elderly rail passengers and those with disabilities.

A east cost mainline train make its way into Berwick Railway Station. Photo: NCJ Media/Simon Greener.

Passengers wishing to have their say can go to their local train company websites. Alternatively, they can visit www.transportfocus.org.uk

Meanwhile, local designer Keith Pattison has produced a poster in the style of Manchester artist L. S. Lowry who was famous for his ‘matchstick’ people and made more than 30 sketches, drawings and paintings while staying Berwick.