Berwick Infirmary.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust previously said that installing a new temporary ward for inpatients, in the maternity car park, while the development continues is required to ensure that the new hospital opens on schedule towards the end of 2024. The car park is now closed.

To enable this ward to be installed, a crane will access the Berwick Infirmary site via High Greens tomorrow and remain on site until Friday (August 4).

The trust has written to affected residents in the area to let them know about this work.

A Northumbria Healthcare spokesperson said: “Each of the 12 units will be delivered on a separate lorry over Thursday and Friday this week and will be lifted into the maternity car park by the crane.

“There will be short periods of time – up to half an hour – over the two days when the entrance to Freeman Court will be blocked so the units can be lifted into place.

“It will also be necessary to suspend a couple of parking bays, as required, on High Greens, to allow the crane to access the site early on Thursday morning and exit on Friday afternoon. We will update residents directly affected by this as work progresses.

“Once constructed, the temporary ward will need to be fitted out and it is hoped that inpatients will access the ward from early to mid-October.