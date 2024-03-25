Unveiling the Red Wheel, former MP and MSP and descendent of one of those that funded the bridge, John Home Robertson, said: “Thanks for inviting me to do the honours – not so much as a former local MP, but also as a family successor to George Home of Paxton who attended the meeting at the Hen & Chickens Inn in Berwick in 1818 to consider the selection of Captain Sam Brown’s revolutionary design for this wrought iron suspension bridge.”