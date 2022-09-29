Restoration of the 202-year-old structure, the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world, got underway in October 2020 and teams of engineers are now putting the finishing touches in place.

Northumberland County Council earlier this year said that due to the complex nature of the bridge, which spans the River Tweed near Horncliffe, and the delicate measures required to ensure it is refurbished and restored to its former glory, the scheme was taking longer than expected.

However, decent progress has been made over the summer months – helped by the weather being good most days – and the local authority has this week issued another positive update.

A recent photograph of the Union Chain Bridge, looking towards the Northumberland side.

Handrails and the deck running surface are being re-instated before final painting work takes place on a number of components, with the final activities being the removal of all temporary access arrangements, construction of a retaining wall on the Scottish approach and new parking lay-bys on both the English and Scottish approach roads to the bridge.

The painting work is weather-dependent as surfaces need to be dry for the paint to be applied.

Once these works are complete, vehicles will be able to cross the Union Chain Bridge again.

Coun John Riddle, the county council’s cabinet member for local services, said: “We've come so far in this amazing project, which has brought numerous engineering challenges, and the teams remain fully focused on completion.

“It’s vital that every single element is right before we open, so we appreciate everyone’s patience in this final phase and the painting that needs to be done before the winter weather closes in.”

The project received £3.14million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund in September 2019. The ambitious funding bid was put together by the county council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, following serious concerns about the condition of the structure.