Restoration of the 202-year-old structure, the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world, got underway in October 2020 and it has been painstakingly restored back into position over the past 12 months.

In an end-of-2022 update, Northumberland County Council has said that the bridge – which spans the River Tweed near Horncliffe – will be re-opened to pedestrians, cyclists and cars “as soon as possible”.

A more formal opening ceremony will be held shortly afterwards and a separate celebration event is also being planned for early next year to showcase the whole project, covering both the refurbishment works and all of the community engagement and education activities.

Work on the Union Chain Bridge is being paused over the Christmas break before starting again in the New Year.

The aerial ropeway more often seen in ski resorts, which allowed workers and components to traverse between the bridge towers high above the River Tweed, is starting to come down.

Around 95 per cent of the handrails are now in place and final painting work is continuing – although this work is weather-dependent as surfaces need to be dry and above 5 degrees centigrade for the paint to be applied.

The work is being paused over the Christmas break before starting again in the New Year, with the focus being to complete the hand rails, painting and final construction works on the approaches to the bridge.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “As the year ends, it’s wonderful to reflect on this amazing engineering project and compare where we are now to just 12 months ago.

“While we’re almost there, we need it to be restored back to how it was for its original opening, so it’s vital we don’t cut any corners at this late stage. Next year will be a very special time for everyone connected with this beautiful structure.”