Union Chain Bridge project is close to completion
As the year draws to a close, the £10.5million refurbishment of the famous Union Chain Bridge connecting England and Scotland is undergoing final works ahead of re-opening.
Restoration of the 202-year-old structure, the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world, got underway in October 2020 and it has been painstakingly restored back into position over the past 12 months.
In an end-of-2022 update, Northumberland County Council has said that the bridge – which spans the River Tweed near Horncliffe – will be re-opened to pedestrians, cyclists and cars “as soon as possible”.
A more formal opening ceremony will be held shortly afterwards and a separate celebration event is also being planned for early next year to showcase the whole project, covering both the refurbishment works and all of the community engagement and education activities.
The aerial ropeway more often seen in ski resorts, which allowed workers and components to traverse between the bridge towers high above the River Tweed, is starting to come down.
Around 95 per cent of the handrails are now in place and final painting work is continuing – although this work is weather-dependent as surfaces need to be dry and above 5 degrees centigrade for the paint to be applied.
The work is being paused over the Christmas break before starting again in the New Year, with the focus being to complete the hand rails, painting and final construction works on the approaches to the bridge.
Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “As the year ends, it’s wonderful to reflect on this amazing engineering project and compare where we are now to just 12 months ago.
“While we’re almost there, we need it to be restored back to how it was for its original opening, so it’s vital we don’t cut any corners at this late stage. Next year will be a very special time for everyone connected with this beautiful structure.”
The project received £3.14million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund in September 2019. The ambitious funding bid was put together by the county council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, following serious concerns about the condition of the structure.