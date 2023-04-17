Union Chain Bridge spanning the River Tweed at Horncliffe.

Repairs to the 202-year-old structure, the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world, got underway in October 2020 and 30 months later every single piece has been removed, checked and restored or replaced before being carefully reassembled.

Robbie Hunter from Friends of the Union Chain Bridge said: “It is a fabulous achievement to see the Union Chain Bridge restored in all its glory in what has been a very challenging project both technically but also carrying out the restoration during Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely grateful to all the project partners, contractors, funders and supporters who have made this project an incredible success.

"Thanks to the restoration this engineering heritage icon will continue to serve the communities for another 200 years and act as a tremendous catalyst for inspiring the engineers of the future.

“The restoration legacy will last for many years and it has been a fascinating privilege to be part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project received £3.14m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund supplemented by match funding from Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council, plus fundraising by the Friends of the Union Chain Bridge.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is a fabulous moment for everyone involved with this hugely technical project – to finally see this famous structure in all its glory as it was over 200 years ago.

“This bridge stands as a testament to partnership working and shows what can be achieved when everyone is pulling in the same direction. It’s a glorious structure and I’m sure will be a huge draw to tourists as well as providing a much-needed day to day connection for local communities on both sides of the border.”

Coun John Greenwell, executive member for roads development and maintenance at Scottish Borders Council, added: “It’s a symbolic link between England and Scotland which has now been protected for many generations to come and I am sure all those involved will feel an incredible sense of pride that this day has come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are thrilled to see that the iconic Union Chain Bridge has reopened thanks to the dedication and hard work of the project team.

"It is a ground-breaking feat of engineering and the fact that it remains such a significant landmark, and standout tourist attraction after more than 200 years, is a testament to the UK’s remarkable industrial heritage.”

The restoration combines state of the art technical engineering and techniques used in Alpine ski resorts, with traditional workmanship used when the bridge was first built.

And as well as conserving the historic structure, the project team also developed a comprehensive programme of community engagement and education activities throughout the course of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bid was put together with support from Museums Northumberland.

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “It’s a delight to see the bridge reopening, and our partners’ hard work come to fruition.