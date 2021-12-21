Ultrafast broadband to be installed in Stannington

Night-time fibre cabling.

People living and working in Stannington and Riding Mill are due to be upgraded following the announcement by BT's broadband arm Openreach of a £500,000 investment – with a new, ultrafast ‘full fibre’ broadband network being built to the majority of premises in the two villages.

The digital network provider has reached more than six million homes and businesses across the UK with ‘Ultrafast Full Fibre’. More than 120,000 of them are in the North East.

The plans are a further boost for Northumberland as they follow news earlier this year that around 65,000 homes and businesses in the county would be getting access to Openreach’s new network, the majority in rural and harder to serve areas.

This announcement outlined plans to build the network in and around communities such as Alnmouth, Amble, Bellingham, Corbridge, Haltwhistle, Haydon Bridge, Otterburn, Rothbury, Seahouses, Stocksfield, Ulgham and Wylam.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s regional director for the North, said: “Good connectivity is vital and that’s why we’re investing billions across the UK to upgrade our network.