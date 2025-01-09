Ultra-marathon organisers raise funds for Ingram Cafe after cancellation of race in The Cheviots
The Cheviot Goat Ultra is a 55-mile winter run in the Cheviot Hills, known for being one of the UK’s most isolated and challenging races.
Extreme weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh meant the 2024 event had to be cancelled for the second time in just a few years, echoing the events of 2021’s Storm Arwen.
Having been involved in the event since the first year, Ingram Cafe support the races, operating as a hub for Mountain Rescue and event marshals, as well as serving up soup and support to runners at the finishing line.
The cancellation of the event meant a huge loss of income for the business, and so the race organisers decided to create a ‘buy me a coffee page’ to make up for some of the loss, eventually raising £1,500 for Ingram Cafe.
Andrew Clark from Cold Brew Events, said: “When we got impacted by Storm Arwen, I was there when mountain rescue had issued a state of emergency in Northumberland so we had to pull the plug on the event really really late.
"I just saw how upsetting it was, not just for us, but for all the local businesses as they rely on that business at a quiet time of year.
"This time round we thought we are going to do something to try and support them because it’s really important that they stay open and sustain their business.
Andrew described the response from the fundraiser: “The response has been unbelievable, in 24 hours we took £800, that’s now up to £1500 which will go to the cafe.
"It’s important that we support local businesses, they give us loads of support to run the event, they give the runners support when they’re at their lowest.
“One of the biggest reasons we run these events is because we appreciate how important it is from a mental health perspective to be out in the hills and keep active, but its becoming harder for us to put these events on so its brilliant for Ingram to support us so we are able to keep going.”
