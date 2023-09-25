Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council hosted a special event for the council tenant to celebrate the milestone alongside his family, council staff, army cadets, and the council’s armed forces champions.

The centenarian is the oldest judo teacher in the UK, having earned his 10th dan aged 97.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack said: “I think it is so important to keep your mind active. To keep in touch with the world, keep meeting people, and talking to people and having respect for each other.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special event was held for Jack at County Hall in Morpeth. (Photo by Helen Smith/NCC)

“My judo has certainly kept my body going but it has also given me a purpose and gets me out the house to meet people.

“I have also had an enjoyable life with wonderful people around me.

“There have been bumps along the way of course but I have definitely had a bit of help from the man in heaven looking down on me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack, who is now a father of five, grandfather of 15, and great grandfather of six, first took up judo in 1951.

This came after serving in the Northumberland Fusiliers during the Second World War, fighting in North Africa and Italy, including the battle of Monte Cassino.

Three years after taking up the sport Jack started his own judo club with his brother Rob.

Working on a tight budget, they made their own mats from sawdust, old army canvas, and material taken from lifebelts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack still offers technical advice to other judoka, and plans to remain active and enjoying his life.

He said: “As part of my birthday present I am going up in a microlight so I am really looking forward to that.

“I have always loved travelling and went out to Benidorm earlier in the year, so hopefully I can do a bit more of that too.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It was a privilege to meet Jack and his family and an honour and a joy to say hello to one of our heroes.