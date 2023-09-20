News you can trust since 1854
Ukrainian mum and daughter re-homed in Cramlington the first of 12 refugee families to get council houses

A mother and daughter from Ukraine are the first family to benefit from a government and council funded scheme to provide social housing for refugees in Northumberland.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:40 BST
After fleeing from Kyiv at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and being housed in rural Northumberland, they will now rent a property newly acquired by Northumberland County Council in Cramlington.

The scheme, backed by £1.1m from the government’s Local Authority Housing Fund and match funding from the council, will see a total of 12 homes purchased and rented out to eight refugee families from Ukraine and four refugee families from Afghanistan.

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for housing, said: “The response within the county to the Homes for Ukraine scheme was overwhelming, and many communities came forward to host individuals and families in their own homes.

Eight Ukrainian families and four Afghan families will be given homes at social rents by the council. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)Eight Ukrainian families and four Afghan families will be given homes at social rents by the council. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)
“Unfortunately we are now seeing rising numbers of refugee families presenting as homeless, or in threat of being homeless as their placements end and families struggle with the rising cost of living, overcrowding, and a shortage of rental housing.

“The statutory responsibility to provide accommodation if refugees become homeless when in the county rests with the council.”

The project will reduce the pressure on existing housing and homelessness services and the properties purchased will be integrated into the social housing supply when the refugees no longer need them.

Cllr Horncastle added: “The housing the council is purchasing will reduce the emergency and temporary accommodation costs incurred by the council in housing refugees.

“It will also provide a longer-term accommodation solution whilst giving them the chance to integrate with the local community and play a part in community life.”

