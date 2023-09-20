Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After fleeing from Kyiv at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and being housed in rural Northumberland, they will now rent a property newly acquired by Northumberland County Council in Cramlington.

The scheme, backed by £1.1m from the government’s Local Authority Housing Fund and match funding from the council, will see a total of 12 homes purchased and rented out to eight refugee families from Ukraine and four refugee families from Afghanistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for housing, said: “The response within the county to the Homes for Ukraine scheme was overwhelming, and many communities came forward to host individuals and families in their own homes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight Ukrainian families and four Afghan families will be given homes at social rents by the council. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Unfortunately we are now seeing rising numbers of refugee families presenting as homeless, or in threat of being homeless as their placements end and families struggle with the rising cost of living, overcrowding, and a shortage of rental housing.

“The statutory responsibility to provide accommodation if refugees become homeless when in the county rests with the council.”

The project will reduce the pressure on existing housing and homelessness services and the properties purchased will be integrated into the social housing supply when the refugees no longer need them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Horncastle added: “The housing the council is purchasing will reduce the emergency and temporary accommodation costs incurred by the council in housing refugees.