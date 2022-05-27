Melanie Hartshorn.

The event – to support Cramlington resident Melanie Hartshorn – will be held at Venue, Cramlington, on Friday, May 27, at 9pm, with the initial entry being free of charge.

A range of different items are to go auction at the event including Kevin Keegan’s signed England shirt.

Other fund-raising activities will also be held on the night such as raffles.

A U2 tribute band named UTOO will be playing some of U2’s biggest hits

Melanie suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine.

The surgery she requires will see unstable areas of the fusion points in her neck, where some broken screws are, secured from the front with new screws and bone, in order to prevent the bone moving and compressing her brainstem and spinal cord.