The Love Grace Handbag Appeal was launched by the family of Grace Millane, a woman from Essex who was murdered while travelling in New Zealand in 2018 on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

Volunteers in Tynemouth are meeting on February 5 to fill donated bags with essential toiletries and luxury items that will be distributed to refuges as part of the appeal in Grace’s name.

Grace’s cousin Elizabeth Lee, who lives in Tynemouth, has been involved in organising the area’s contribution to the international effort.

Grace Millane, who was murdered while travelling in New Zealand in 2018.

A spokesperson for the appeal said: “The handbags are made up of essentials and some luxuries to remind the women that there are people out there who care about them, and that they do matter.

“Each bag has a scarf attached to the handles and a ‘love Grace’ tag with information about Grace on the reverse.

“Feedback from women receiving bags has been very moving.

“A team leader at a refuge said how the women love the bags and it makes them feel thought about and that time is spent talking about Grace with their clients to raise awareness.”

A tag attached to bags packed with donations.

Last year the appeal managed to put together 157 bags in Tynemouth.

