Tynemouth RNLI appoints first female lifeboat operations manager in 200-year-history

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th May 2025, 12:47 BST
A woman has become the first female Lifeboat Operations manager for Tynemouth RNLI.

Sheridan Bowler has been successful in the recent recruitment drive for a new station lifeboat operations manager, becoming the first female in the station's 200-year-history to hold the post.

Sheridan previously held roles as crew on inshore and all-weather lifeboats, as well as lifeboat training coordinator, making her well equipped for the role.

In a key role for the station, Sheridan will oversee the operations team which consists of boats officers and launch authorities, along with responsibility for the crew.

Sheridan on training as crew in early 2024.placeholder image
Sheridan on training as crew in early 2024.

She commented: "It’s been a huge learning curve for me moving from crew to the LOM within Tynemouth RNLI, but I am up for the challenge.

“I’m grateful to all the crew for their support. I'm looking forward to working alongside them all to continue striving forward and being the best we can to save life at sea as one crew.

Sheridan hopes her position will inspire more women to represent the RNLI. She added: “We have a slowly increasing number of female volunteers on station, I’m hoping seeing a female in the lifeboat operations manager position for the first time in Tynemouth's history will help to inspire the next generation of lifesavers, allowing us to better represent the community in which we serve.”

Sheridan will take over from Doug Nicholson, who served in the role as station lifeboat operations manager for over four years, taking over the role in 2021 before retiring in April of this year.

