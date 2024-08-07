Tynemouth Aquarium welcomes its newest resident, an octopus named Otto
Named Otto, the animal is already settling into its new home.
Tierney Elisabeth, marketing manager at Tynemouth Aquarium, said: “The newly acquired octopus has proven to be a remarkable addition to the Tynemouth Aquarium family.
“Its distinct personality is already evident, showcased through its captivating colour changes.
“The octopus has seamlessly acclimated and engaged with our visitors through expressive gestures and elegant movements.
“Furthermore, the custom-designed tank offers a variety of intriguing spaces for the octopus to explore and unwind."
General manager Sharon Hedley added: "We are thrilled to welcome Otto and are equally as thrilled that Otto has adjusted well and settled into their new home here at Tynemouth Aquarium."
The common octopus is a globally distributed species thriving in various climates.
The species can change its colour to camouflage with its environment and surprise unsuspecting prey. With its beak, it can break into the shells of molluscs.
They are intelligent enough to distinguish brightness, navigate mazes, recognise individual people, and learn how to unscrew a jar or raid lobster traps.
Octopus arms can perform separate tasks simultaneously thanks to a large nerve cluster at the base of each, controlling its movement.
