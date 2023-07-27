News you can trust since 1854
Tyne Rivers Trust launches annual photo competition to raise funds for River Tyne conservation

Northumberland residents are among those who are being asked to send in their best photos of nature on the River Tyne – including the North Tyne and South Tyne – to be in with a chance of being featured in a calendar.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

Tyne Rivers Trust is the only environmental charity dedicated to looking after the Tyne Rivers. The next calendar, sponsored once again by EGGER, will be the 20th anniversary edition, celebrating 20 years of the trust.

Entries are open to all ages and abilities and will be chosen by members of the Tyne Rivers Trust team to create a year’s worth of photos that show the rivers in all their glory throughout the seasons.

To enter, please email up to three images to [email protected] – images should be landscape, colour, high resolution (300dpi), 3mb in size. Entrants are also being asked to share a few words about the image.

Please include your name, address and telephone number. The closing date is Friday, August 11.

