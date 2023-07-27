Tyne Rivers Trust is the only environmental charity dedicated to looking after the Tyne Rivers. The next calendar, sponsored once again by EGGER, will be the 20th anniversary edition, celebrating 20 years of the trust.

Entries are open to all ages and abilities and will be chosen by members of the Tyne Rivers Trust team to create a year’s worth of photos that show the rivers in all their glory throughout the seasons.

To enter, please email up to three images to [email protected] – images should be landscape, colour, high resolution (300dpi), 3mb in size. Entrants are also being asked to share a few words about the image.