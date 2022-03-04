Two ways to donate to Ukrainian refugees in Morpeth

People can drop-off various items between noon and 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) and all day on Monday at the Town Hall until the pick-up time (around 4.45pm).

In addition, Morpeth Lions spokesman Simon Pringle said Lions members and volunteers from outside the Lions will be “spread as far as possible throughout Morpeth to collect financial donations” tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3.30pm.

The money will go to a Lions Clubs International fund to help Ukrainian refugees.

Coun Alison Byard. The collection of goods for Ukrainian refugees in Poland will take place in Morpeth Town Hall.

Morpeth town councillor Alison Byard arranged for the Town Hall to be open for donations after being contacted by Lidia Michalak from the Polish Centre in Newcastle.

Coun Byard said: “I know Lidia and some of her colleagues as I happened to be at St Mary’s Church on November 1 when a group came to do their annual tradition of lighting candles at the war graves in the churchyard.

“This led to a group from the Morpeth Civic Party attending the service they did later in the month on Remembrance Sunday as we felt it was important to restore the civic link with the Polish community.

“Lidia mentioned offering to pick up donated items from Morpeth and transport them to Poland to Ukrainian refugee centres in the country.

“Like other communities across the world, Morpeth has come together to respond to the dreadful situation in Ukraine and with Morpeth Lions organising a big street bucket collection, we felt it would be useful to have a goods collection in the Town Hall.

“We’ve been spreading awareness of this over the last few days and we may extend it to other days, but for now it is taking place on Saturday and Monday, and the items will be collected by members of the Polish Centre.”

Residents can also make financial donations to the Lions online at www.justgiving.com/morpethlions

Suitable items to donate include the following.

Personal hygiene products

– soaps, shower gels, shampoos and hair conditioners, hairbrushes

– toothbrushes and toothpaste, for children and adults

– antiperspirants and deodorants (mainly for women but also for men)

– face creams and tonics, hand creams for women.

– sanitary towels, tampons, sanitary pads

– sanitary towels in larger sizes for postpartum women and breast pads

– wet wipes, nappies of various sizes, tissues, cotton pads.

Medical supplies

– first aid kits

– bandages, gauze and swabs, tourniquets, plasters, disposable gloves

– anti-pain, anti-fever and anti-inflammatory medicines for children and adults

– vitamins for children

– something for the cough, sore throat, stomach problems, nasal drops.

For children, to keep them occupied and distracted, to make them smile

– colouring books and crayons/markers

– small puzzles

– small soft toys/ cuddly toys

– sweets: chocolates, bars, snacks, etc.

And also

– baby porridge, baby rice, fruit/vegetable snacks in tubes (not jars),

- instant foods such as soups, etc.,

- long-term foods such as canned food, etc.,

- paper towels, cutlery and disposable plates

– sleeping bags, mats, blankets

– power banks, batteries, torches

Clothing in different sizes (please bring NEW items)

– women’s and children’s underwear

– cotton T-shirts, sweatshirts and tracksuits,

– thermoactive clothing

– cotton leggings for women

– women’s slippers, children’s and women’s pyjamas