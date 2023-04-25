Northumberland County Council has said it will invest £40million in schools in the Berwick Partnership – but the local authority has stressed the system needs to be “sustainable” and following what it says was an informal pre-consultation, it put forward two detailed proposals based on the current three-tier system and a two-tier system.

This consultation period took place over a period of months and now a report on its findings published today (Tuesday, April 25), recommends that a two-tier system of primary and secondary schools is in the best educational interests of children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the proposed model, the partnership’s first schools would expand their age range up to 11 to become primary schools from September 2025 and Berwick Academy would become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026. Closures of some first schools were under consideration, but the recommended two-tier model would keep all first schools open.

Berwick Academy would become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

Berwick Middle School, Glendale Middle School and Tweedmouth Community Middle School would close on August 31, 2026.

The recommendations include that Belford Primary School moves from the Berwick Partnership catchment to the greater Alnwick Partnership from September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist provision would also be expanded with 70 new places created across the partnership for children and young people with special educational needs (SEN) specifically for those with primary needs in Social, Emotional and Mental Health and Autism where there is a growing need.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “This is a once in a generation investment that will transform education in the Berwick Partnership for generations to come.

Glendale Middle School in Wooler.

“It’s vital that we first make sure that we have a sustainable school system that will work best for our young people now and long into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This report is the latest step in the process and I’d like to thank everyone who has taken part in the consultation so far.

“Every comment has been considered and it is very clear that all those involved have the very best interests of pupils and families at heart.

“If these recommendations are approved, everyone will once again have the chance to share their views.”

The report will be discussed by councillors at the Family and Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday, May 4. It will then be considered by the Cabinet on Tuesday, May 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, a four-week statutory consultation will take place, with a report to Cabinet on its findings and a final recommendation in July.

Coun Colin Hardy, county councillor for Norham and Islandshires, said: “I am delighted to see that no rural school will be closed as a result of the restructuring in this recommendation.

“The first schools in Norham, Ford, Lowick, Holy Island and Scremerston remaining open with an extended age range from three to nine at the moment to three to 11 would be great news for our rural communities and would hopefully help attract more young families to villages and rural communities.”