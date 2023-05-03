After coming up with two detailed proposals based on the current three-tier system and a new two-tier system, a report on the findings of the latest round of consultations that was published last week recommends that a two-tier system of primary and secondary schools is in the best educational interests of children and young people.

Under the proposed model, Berwick Middle School, Glendale Middle School and Tweedmouth Community Middle School would close on August 31, 2026.

The partnership’s first schools would expand their age range up to 11 to become primary schools from September 2025 and Berwick Academy would become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

Most of the people responding to the article announcing the plans on our Facebook page were unhappy with them.

Helen Tait said: “To present this as best for educational outcomes is an insult.

“At least be honest and tell us what we all know – it is a money saving exercise, with no regard for educational outcomes.”

Sonia Cooper said: “It’s like we filled out surveys just to be ignored.”

On a similar vein, Chris Hart said: “NCC ignoring residents as usual. Why bother spending money on getting our views to ignore them?”

Scremerston First School was one of the first schools that was under serious consideration of closure, but it would stay open under the plans with a reduced yearly admission from 18 to 10.

It ran an effective ‘save our school’ campaign – this included a petition that received more than 800 signatures.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Governors, parents, pupils and staff at Scremerston are delighted that the report arising from the second phase of the consultation about the future of education in the Berwick Partnership recommends that our school will stay open and will become a primary school along with all the other current first schools.

“The level of support we received from the local community, our councillor, and even our MP, was wonderful and we are thrilled that our campaign to stay open and continue providing the education and care, which has made so many of our families choose our school, was successful.

“After months of uncertainty following the initial report, which suggested we might close, we feel that we can look forward now to the continuation of education in Scremerston and the school maintaining its place within this lovely community.”

Donna Goddard, chair of trustees at Berwick Academy, said: “We were pleased to receive the recommendations of the latest phase of the consultation around the future of education in Berwick.

“We are reassured that so many people have taken the opportunity to express opinions, which indicates a clear desire within the community to achieve the best educational outcomes for young people in the area, and we look forward to hearing the decision of Cabinet in due course.

“As trustees, we remain committed to pursuing a structural change to the education provision to align Berwick with the majority of schools across the country and that reflects the structure of the education system nationally.

“Berwick Academy trustees and staff welcome the opportunity to continue to work with other professionals and community members for the benefit of all young people and families.”

Berwick West with Ord county councillor Isabel Hunter said: “I welcome the report and I am pleased to see we are now moving forward to the next step with the reorganisation of the education provision for children of all ages and abilities in the whole of the Berwick Partnership.

“I welcome the move to two-tier as there is a fall in roll numbers for all schools and less children means less funding for schools. We need to ensure that there is a good education provision delivered locally for all children for now and the future.

“Today’s children are tomorrow’s workforce, we have to give them every opportunity to strive to meet their aims, ambitions and goals in life.

“The proposal means there will be an increased SEND provision provided locally, which will reduce the number of children being transported by taxi around the county on a daily basis, which in turn will reduce the carbon footprint.

“The proposal does not close any of the first schools within the catchment area. Yes I do have sympathy for all staff in the three middle schools – however, the first schools becoming primary schools and Berwick Academy reducing the intake age to 11 will mean an additional two year groups which will need to be staffed in the first schools as well as the academy.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make changes to meet the needs of all children of today and tomorrow, lets get it right.”

Georgina Hill, Berwick East county councillor, said: “I really feel for the middle schools who, while expecting this news, will be devastated. However, my head tells me that this is the right decision for the future benefit of the children and their educational outcomes. A very small and dwindling number of areas still persist with the three-tier model.

“I hope that we can now press on with defining the new arrangements and with the £40million-plus new school building programme. This £40million was hard fought for.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “We want the very best education and learning outcomes for our children.