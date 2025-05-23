Two members of the teaching staff at King Edward VI School in Morpeth were honoured guests at His Majesty The King’s Royal Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The invitation to the event on May 14 was extended in recognition of their exceptional service and dedication to education over a combined total of 61 years.

Both Mr Chris Tedder and Dr Geoff Fox are due to retire at the end of this academic year, making this prestigious event a truly fitting and memorable way to mark their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year marks the first time the King has hosted a Royal Garden Party specifically to celebrate and recognise individuals working in the field of education and skills.

Both Mr Chris Tedder and Dr Geoff Fox are due to retire at the end of this academic year.

The invitation followed a nomination by the school’s headteacher at the request of the Lord-Lieutenant, the monarch’s official representative in the county.

Dr Fox and Mr Tedder were nominated for their long-standing commitment, inspirational teaching and positive contributions to generations of students.

Mr Tedder said: “It was a huge honour to be nominated and to attend such a special event.”

Dr Fox added: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a wonderful way to mark the closing chapter of my career.”