Two teachers at Morpeth's high school honoured at Royal Garden Party

By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two members of the teaching staff at King Edward VI School in Morpeth were honoured guests at His Majesty The King’s Royal Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace.

The invitation to the event on May 14 was extended in recognition of their exceptional service and dedication to education over a combined total of 61 years.

Both Mr Chris Tedder and Dr Geoff Fox are due to retire at the end of this academic year, making this prestigious event a truly fitting and memorable way to mark their careers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year marks the first time the King has hosted a Royal Garden Party specifically to celebrate and recognise individuals working in the field of education and skills.

Both Mr Chris Tedder and Dr Geoff Fox are due to retire at the end of this academic year.Both Mr Chris Tedder and Dr Geoff Fox are due to retire at the end of this academic year.
Both Mr Chris Tedder and Dr Geoff Fox are due to retire at the end of this academic year.

The invitation followed a nomination by the school’s headteacher at the request of the Lord-Lieutenant, the monarch’s official representative in the county.

Dr Fox and Mr Tedder were nominated for their long-standing commitment, inspirational teaching and positive contributions to generations of students.

Mr Tedder said: “It was a huge honour to be nominated and to attend such a special event.”

Dr Fox added: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a wonderful way to mark the closing chapter of my career.”

Related topics:MorpethBuckingham Palace

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice