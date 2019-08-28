The teams were called to the coast off Newbiggin after two people drifted out to sea on an inflatable.

The Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team responded alongside the town’s RNLI Lifeboat following the call of concern earlier this evening, Wednesday, August 28.

It has led the Coastguard to issue a plea for people to only use the toys in the safety of a pool.

RNLIA spokesperson said: As the team arrived on scene, Newbiggin Lifeboat recovered the inflatable and two persons on board.

“Once safely ashore, all persons involved were spoken to and suitable advice given.

“We continue to urge the public to leave these inflatable toys at home.

“They look like good fun but they are designed for use in swimming pools under adult supervision, they are not designed for use at the coast or in the sea.

“This evening’s event once again highlights the dangers of these inflatables and how quickly someone can find themselves being taken out to sea.

“It only takes a gentle off shore breeze or a small current to quickly find the safety of the shore getting further and further away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you do find yourself being taken out to sea on an inflatable toy, our advice is to stay with it until help arrives.

“The inflatable will help you stay afloat and out of the water and also make you easier to spot by the search and rescue assets who are sent to help.

“The best advice however is just to leave them at home - it's not worth the risk.

“It's also crucial that people Know Who To Call in a coastal emergency.

“Any delay in the right resources being contacted can have a significant impact on the outcome of an incident.

“If someone is at risk or in difficulty at sea or along the coast it's always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”