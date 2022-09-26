Two people taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision on A197 between Ashington and Morpeth
An ambulance service has revealed that two people involved in a two-vehicle collision on the A197 in Northumberland this morning were taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to the scene and a section of the road, which runs between Ashington and Morpeth, was closed and later re-opened.
Northumbria Police said it was informed of the two-vehicle collision on the A197 near Pegswood “shortly after 7.45am today (Monday)”.
And now a spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service has stated: “We received a call at 7.47am to attend a road traffic collision involving two cars on the A197 near Morpeth.
“We dispatched two paramedic crews and a clinical team leader, who treated two patients – one from each car – for head and body injuries before taking them both to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.”