Two people taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A1 in Northumberland that closed the road for several hours

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th May 2025, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people were taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision on the A1 near Morpeth yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions for several hours whilst clean-up works took place. It is now re-open.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of a four-vehicle collision on the A1 at Causey Park in Northumberland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which were not believed to be serious.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.Latest news from Northumbria Police.
Latest news from Northumbria Police.

“A section of the road was closed in both directions to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and re-opened several hours later.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic incident at Causey Park near Morpeth on Tuesday 6 May at 15:41.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews and one duty officer to the incident. Two patients were taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.”

Related topics:MorpethNorthumberlandEmergency servicesNorthumbria PoliceNorth East Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice