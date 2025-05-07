Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people were taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision on the A1 near Morpeth yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions for several hours whilst clean-up works took place. It is now re-open.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of a four-vehicle collision on the A1 at Causey Park in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which were not believed to be serious.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

“A section of the road was closed in both directions to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and re-opened several hours later.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic incident at Causey Park near Morpeth on Tuesday 6 May at 15:41.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews and one duty officer to the incident. Two patients were taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.”