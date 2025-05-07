Two people taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A1 in Northumberland that closed the road for several hours
Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions for several hours whilst clean-up works took place. It is now re-open.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of a four-vehicle collision on the A1 at Causey Park in Northumberland.
“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which were not believed to be serious.
“A section of the road was closed in both directions to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and re-opened several hours later.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic incident at Causey Park near Morpeth on Tuesday 6 May at 15:41.
“We dispatched two ambulance crews and one duty officer to the incident. Two patients were taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.”
