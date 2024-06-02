Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have sadly died following a collision on the A1 in north Northumberland.

At about 3.05pm on Friday, May 31, Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Citroen C3 Picasso and a VW Transporter on a single carriageway section of the road north of Haggerston, near Berwick.

It is understood the Citroen had been travelling northbound on the road when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with the VW that was travelling southbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene. Sadly the male driver of the Citroen, aged 68, and a female passenger, aged 26, from the VW both died as a result of the collision.

The A1 north of Haggerston. Picture: Google

Their next of kin have both been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this devastating time.

A further male and female, both occupants of the VW, were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation has been launched into the full circumstances surrounding the collision. The road remained closed for several hours with diversions in place but has since been re-opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are asking any witnesses, or anybody who was travelling in that area of the A1 and has dashcam footage that may assist their enquiries, to get in touch.