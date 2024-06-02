Two people killed in collision on the A1 in north Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
At about 3.05pm on Friday, May 31, Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Citroen C3 Picasso and a VW Transporter on a single carriageway section of the road north of Haggerston, near Berwick.
It is understood the Citroen had been travelling northbound on the road when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with the VW that was travelling southbound.
Emergency services attended the scene. Sadly the male driver of the Citroen, aged 68, and a female passenger, aged 26, from the VW both died as a result of the collision.
Their next of kin have both been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this devastating time.
A further male and female, both occupants of the VW, were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation has been launched into the full circumstances surrounding the collision. The road remained closed for several hours with diversions in place but has since been re-opened.
Officers are asking any witnesses, or anybody who was travelling in that area of the A1 and has dashcam footage that may assist their enquiries, to get in touch.
Anyone with information can contact officers via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240531-0645.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.