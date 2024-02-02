Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The southbound carriageway was closed between the B1340 (near Alnwick) and the A1167 (near Berwick) for several hours.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.15pm yesterday, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 at Berwick.

“Emergency services attended and two people are believed to have suffered non-serious injuries in the incident.