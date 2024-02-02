Two people escape serious injury in collision on A1 near Berwick in Northumberland
A two vehicle collision caused a partial closure of the A1 in Northumberland last night (Thursday).
The southbound carriageway was closed between the B1340 (near Alnwick) and the A1167 (near Berwick) for several hours.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.15pm yesterday, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 at Berwick.
“Emergency services attended and two people are believed to have suffered non-serious injuries in the incident.
“A section of the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and re-opened several hours later.”