The board of trustees of The Three Rivers Learning Trust – which includes Chantry Middle School, Newminster Middle School, The King Edward VI High School, Abbeyfields First School, Stobhillgate First School and Morpeth All Saints CofE First School – and the board of directors of Tyne Community Learning Trust have agreed to merge following a period of consultation with parents, carers, staff, stakeholders and the local community.

From September 1, the two trusts will become a single organisation and will be known as Cheviot Learning Trust.

The consultation documents said that they have worked closely together over a number of years, share similar values and structures of governance, leadership and approaches to school improvement.

Pupils at schools in The Three Rivers Learning Trust and the Tyne Community Learning Trust.

A key aspect to the proposal set out in the documents is that the new trust would ‘further develop its expertise across first, middle and high schools to thrive as a three-tier organisation, supporting our local communities, and in doing so would become more resilient and responsive to local and national educational priorities’.

The new trust will be led jointly by co-CEOs Alice Witherow and Simon Taylor, and they will be supported by a highly experienced executive team.

Mr Taylor, CEO of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, said: “We are all delighted that both boards have recognised the strengths of this proposal, following an extensive consultation with stakeholders.

“The merger will bring improved opportunities for more than 5,000 young people and 800 staff. Each of our schools will retain its own identity, reflective of the community it serves, while also benefiting from the support of a strong trust.”

The other schools in The Three Rivers Learning Trust are Harbottle CofE First School, Thropton Village First School and Dr Thomlinson CofE Middle School.

The schools in the Tyne Community Learning Trust are Wylam First, Prudhoe Castle First, Ovingham CofE First, Mickley First, Broomley First and Whittonstall First, Ovingham Middle, Highfield Middle and Prudhoe Community High School.

Ms Witherow (Tyne Community CEO) said: “I am looking forward to the next stage of Cheviot Learning Trust’s development.

