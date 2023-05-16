Hillside Huts and Cabins at Earsdon, near Morpeth, and the Glebe Retreat in Edlingham, near Alnwick, both made the list of ‘the best cabin stays in the UK’.

The Earsdon cabins have been in the spotlight in recent years after winning the title as one of the best new glamping sites in the country and two North East England Tourism Awards – gold for the best new business section and silver for best glamping site of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About Hillside Huts and Cabins, The Times wrote: "Under trees between farm fields, the cabins (one sleeping four and three sleeping two) have wood-burners, luxurious bedding, heated towel rails and private covered decks, hot tubs and fire pits. Eco credentials alert: the huts are hand-built from reclaimed wood and insulated with sheep’s wool while electricity comes from the farm’s wind turbine.

Hillside Huts and Cabins near Morpeth.

"They make hay here but cut it late to protect nesting birds, and have planted 16,000 trees to create ten woodlands. Guests get a hamper of local grub and locally made goat’s milk soap, and can arrange “bush dinners” — one of the owners organised African safaris for 25 years so knows what to do.

"It’s a great place to go wild, with wild fitness, wild yoga in the wildflower meadow and wild swimming from the beach on offer in the form of guided sessions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the Glebe Retreat, the Times wrote: "There’s something of the vintage aircraft hangar about the shape of this curvaceous new wooden hideaway, the only one on a site in the village of Edlingham, just outside Alnwick with its famous medieval castle, and ten miles from the Northumberland coast.

"The oval domed living space is zoned into a neat modern kitchen, sitting area with mid-century furniture, cork-lined bathroom and a separate double bedroom, all in masculine greys and blacks. Steps descend from a half-moon deck to a garden area with a fire pit and seating area ringed by a tall fence and linked by stepping stones to a bathing area with an outdoor bath, carved from one piece of stone."

The Glebe Retreat in Edlingham. Photo: www.canopyandstars.co.uk.