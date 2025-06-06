Long-established David Auld & Co has announced the expansion of the partnership at the legal firm in Morpeth.

Chris Pace and Sarah-Ann Martin have been promoted to join the partnership, joining existing partners David Bawn and Steve Frake.

Sarah-Ann, who specialises in conveyancing and property law, said: “I am really excited to be joining the partnership and to be part of the leadership team of this thriving firm.”

Chris, a family law solicitor, said: “I am pleased that I have been able to oversee the expansion of the family law team here at the firm and look forward to continuing on that journey.

“I am proud that we are able to represent some of the most vulnerable members of our society at very difficult times.”

Managing partner David Bawn said: “They have both worked very hard and deserve this recognition.

“I am very confident that the future of the firm is secured with such a talented and driven leadership team.”