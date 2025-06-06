Two new partners announced at Morpeth solicitors
Chris Pace and Sarah-Ann Martin have been promoted to join the partnership, joining existing partners David Bawn and Steve Frake.
Sarah-Ann, who specialises in conveyancing and property law, said: “I am really excited to be joining the partnership and to be part of the leadership team of this thriving firm.”
Chris, a family law solicitor, said: “I am pleased that I have been able to oversee the expansion of the family law team here at the firm and look forward to continuing on that journey.
“I am proud that we are able to represent some of the most vulnerable members of our society at very difficult times.”
Managing partner David Bawn said: “They have both worked very hard and deserve this recognition.
“I am very confident that the future of the firm is secured with such a talented and driven leadership team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.