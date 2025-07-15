The National Trust’s Wallington estate in Northumberland has confirmed the birth of two new beaver kits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the second consecutive year of successful breeding since the reintroduction of Eurasian beavers into an enclosure on the 5,431-hectare (13,420-acre) estate in 2023.

Following signs of lactation observed in the adult female on wildlife cameras in early June, the ranger team eagerly awaited confirmation of a new arrival or arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, camera trap footage captured the first sightings of the young kits with their mother, offering a heart-warming glimpse into the continued success of the reintroduction project.

Camera trap footage has captured the first sightings of the young kits with their mother.

Since their reintroduction, the team of ‘ecosystem engineers’ have been busy creating a dynamic wetland ecosystem – slowing the flow of water through a network of nine dams within the enclosure and boosting biodiversity along the river corridor.

This spring saw a significant increase in frogspawn within the enclosure and toad spawn for the very first time.

A wide variety of other wildlife has also been spotted within the enclosure on wildlife cameras including woodcock, tawny owls, foxes, otters and kingfishers, highlighting the benefits that this landscape is now providing to other species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2024, Wallington announced the birth of a baby beaver (a kit), the first following the family’s release a year earlier. The kit was the first to be born on the Wallington estate for more than 400 years.

The beaver release at Wallington was the first re-introduction by the National Trust in the North of England and the third overall, following releases at Holnicote and on the edge of the South Downs.