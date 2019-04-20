Two more cars stranded on Holy Island causeway

Coastguard rescue teams were called out to two submerged cars on the Holy Island causeway on Good Friday afternoon.

Both Holy Island and Berwick Coastguard teams responded to two vehicles parked and cut off by the tide.

Stranded by the tide. Picture by Edward Peters

The water was up to the roof of one vehicle and up to the doors on the other. High tide was at 3.38pm.

Coastguard officers from Holy Island searched for the owners of the vehicles and found them safe and well on the island.

Eyewitness Edward Peters took these photos of one of the parked car caught by the afternoon tide.

"There was no one in it, thankfully, although the Coastguard came dashing out at speed anyway," said Mr Peters.

HM Coastguard is appealing to motorists to check the tide times before visiting the coast and ask drivers caught in difficulties to ring 999 and ask for Coastguard.