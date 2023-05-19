And in a further boost to the local economy, Morpeth Fair Day will have some attractions on Saturday, June 10 as well as the main day of fun in the traditional slot of the second Sunday in June (June 11).

A successful funding bid to the North of Tyne Combined Authority has enabled the team to run the extended programme, which includes a mini food festival throughout June 10 on the Market Place with 20 to 30 stalls and a ‘Brass Does Rock’ competition near Carlisle Park’s Pavilion, where brass bands will play rock and pop tunes, from 2pm on the same day.

The usual events and activities – the parade from noon, music and other entertainment, a funfair, stalls, games, a climbing wall, displays, the food court in Oldgate and a children’s fun run – will take place on June 11. The start time for this day has been confirmed as 10am.

Classic cars pictured during the 2022 Morpeth Fair Day parade. Picture by Anne Hopper.

Acts already confirmed for the main stage on the Sunday include The Andy Rayner Band and Work In Progress.

John Beynon, part of the Fair Day committee, said: “It’s a lot of hard work, but a great event to be involved with and we’re excited about the extra attractions that we have to offer this year.

“And on the Sunday, we have more things on at High Stanners and we think it will be the biggest parade we’ve had for many years.”