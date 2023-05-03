Northumbria Police received a report of a suspected serious assault on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, shortly after 10.15pm.

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, from a premises in Summer Street, and two people - a 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman - were arrested.

The man has since been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and the woman has been released on bail.

Two have been arrested over a suspected stabbing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 10.15pm on Monday (May 1), police received a report of a suspected serious assault at a premises on Summer Street in Blyth.

“Emergency services attended the scene where a 52-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

“A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“A woman – aged 59 – was also arrested in connection with the incident. She has since been released on police bail as inquires continue.