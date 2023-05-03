News you can trust since 1854
Two arrested after suspected stabbing in Blyth

A man and a woman have been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Blyth.

By Charlie Watson
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read

Northumbria Police received a report of a suspected serious assault on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, shortly after 10.15pm.

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, from a premises in Summer Street, and two people - a 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman - were arrested.

The man has since been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and the woman has been released on bail.

Two have been arrested over a suspected stabbing.Two have been arrested over a suspected stabbing.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 10.15pm on Monday (May 1), police received a report of a suspected serious assault at a premises on Summer Street in Blyth.

Emergency services attended the scene where a 52-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

“A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“A woman – aged 59 – was also arrested in connection with the incident. She has since been released on police bail as inquires continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20230501-1220.”

