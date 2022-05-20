Twenty-two private gardens to explore on Berwick Open Gardens day

Twenty-two private gardens around the town will be opening up to the public for Berwick Open Gardens on Saturday, July 2, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The event is organised by Friends of Castle Parks and all funds support the enhancement and maintenance of Castle Vale, Coronation and Flagstaff Parks.

Alongside private gardens, the YHA will be open and the Pilot Inn in Low Greens is joining the trail.

A peek into one of the 22 gardens open to explore on July 2.

Friends of Castle Parks chairman Jackie Kaines Lang said: “Open Gardens is a real community event and an opportunity to have a peek at gardens you wouldn’t usually see. There’s always plenty of sharing thoughts and tips on gardening, as well as catching up over a cuppa and cake in various gardens.

“We have several new gardens this year and we are so grateful to the owners who open for visitors. The variety of gardens – some formal, others more relaxed and some works in progress – offers something for everyone.”

Parks Officer Kate Dixon and volunteers will be in Castle Vale Park to point visitors in the right direction, give up-to-date information and provide tickets and trail maps.

Tickets for Berwick Open Gardens are £4 per adult, with under 18s free, and are available in advance from Berwick Visitor Centre, Walkergate, and [email protected]’s, West Street. Tickets and the trail map are also available on the day in Castle Vale Park (the Lily Pond).

The wildflower meadow in Coronation Park is buzzing with insects in July.