The Berwick Academy student will be in the role for the next 12 months. Her senior attendants are Zara Khan and Abbie Smith of Tweedmouth Community Middle School, and flower girls are Freya Patterson of Tweedmouth West First School and Halle Todd of Prior Park First School.

Tweedmouth had a thriving fishing industry and the town continues to pay homage to one of its oldest traditions – that of catching salmon.

To reach the Queen’s Gardens, where the ceremony takes place, the Queen and her attendants made their way in a fishing coble, the boat traditionally used to catch salmon.

In times past, the coble would have been rowed across the river, but last Thursday the boat was pulled across the Old Bridge accompanied by young people from local community groups.

The procession was led by the British Legion Pipe Band. After arriving at the Queen’s Gardens, the Salmon Queen and her attendants disembarked to meet local councillors – including the Master of Ceremonies Coun Clare Raybould.

The Mayor, Coun Mike Greener, performed the coronation and placed the crown on the head of this year’s Queen. Her predecessor, Alysha Black, waited to give her farewell address.

They were watched by the then Eyemouth Herring Queen, Abby Pringle, and her Lady in Waiting, Laura McQuater, both eager to give their support in their last few days in these roles. The whole ceremony was blessed by Rev Rachel Hudson, Vicar at Tweedmouth Parish Church.

It has been the custom since the holding of a coronation was revived in the late 1940s/early 1950s that the newly crowned Queen perform her first official duty by laying a wreath at the War Memorial accompanied by a lament, this year from piper Andrew Smith.

After the formalities were over, the Salmon Queen, her attendants, their families and the Eyemouth Herring Queen and her attendant were entertained to a celebratory meal at Tweedmouth Bowling Club.

1. Procession The British Legion Pipe Band leading the procession to Tweedmouth over the Old Bridge.

2. In the coble The Queen and her attendants en route to the ceremony in the coble.

3. Plenty of people came along to watch People, including children in a Brownies group, walking over the Old Bridge to Tweedmouth.

4. Welcome Berwick Mayor Coun Mike Greener gave a welcoming speech.