Tweedmouth Bowling Club's 'Killer Bowls' raises impressive total for Berwick Cancer Cars in memory of Carol

Tweedmouth Bowling Club once again put together a successful fundraiser in aid of Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, more familiarly known locally as Berwick Cancer Cars.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
A total of £2,460 was raised for the charity. Picture by Andrew Smith.A total of £2,460 was raised for the charity. Picture by Andrew Smith.
It was in memory of Carol Ditchfield and her legacy will never be forgotten by her friends as they continually raise money for the charity through Carol’s own idea, ‘Killer Bowls’.

Two events were perfectly organised and well attended, and everyone had an lovely day of fun, laughs and competing with just one bowl – with a total of £2,460 raised for the charity.

A Berwick Cancer Cars spokesman said: “The finalists were Angela Winson, Angeline Welsh, Susan Lee, Margaret Laidlaw, Betty Dryden and Shona McClymont, with Angeline being the worthy winner of the ladies day. The men’s winner was Richard Brown.

“A donation of £375 from one of the club’s members was also added from his surprise birthday bash. Thank you Trevor Atkins.”

