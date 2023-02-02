Working with SUEZ Communities Trust, which provided a grant, a contract for equipment supply was agreed and local suppliers and tradespeople were used wherever possible as the facility was given a new lease of life.

Removal and replacement was done in two weeks.

The event took place on a Friday, the same day that the club runs its ‘Soup Bowls’ initiative over the winter.

The event to mark the kitchen refurbishment at Tweedmouth Bowling Club was called ‘Soup Bowls Thank You’.

On Friday afternoons from noon to 2pm until the end of March, a warm bowl of homemade soup – accompanied by bread and then a cup of tea and a biscuit or cake – are provided at no charge, although donations are welcome.

Tweedmouth Bowling Club chairman David McClymont said: “The project started as a requirement in our club development plan, which I have been running now for three years. The kitchen, which was first installed in 2000, was showing signs of its age.

“It was nice to have the event, which we called ‘Soup Bowls Thank You’, to be able to say thanks to the SUEZ Communities Trust and Charlotte Purvis at Howdens, Craig Nisbet at Fabvent, Stuart Bryson at Bryson Electrical and David Laidlaw from Laidlaw Plumbing.

“They worked with our in-house fitting team of James Denholm and Ray Allen, who were assisted by Ian Turnbull and Mel Lockhart.

“More than 50 people come along on the day for a bowl of Dougie’s hearty soup/bread and a cup of tea/coffee and sweet treat. Also recognised was the catering staff of Freda and Brian Lennon and Margaret Bell, who every Friday ensure all visitors are served with a smile.

“Once again, the emphasis was that this is provided as a community event free of charge, but if you can give a donation to the club, then that’s a bonus.

“The refurbished kitchen will ensure we can support our local community by being able to provide catering facilities for our club or community events such as the Berwick Stroke Club and Salmon Supper, or venue hires – where we regularly provide funeral teas, gender reveal parties and birthday parties.”