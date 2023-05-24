The Destination Tweed project, devised by a partnership led by the Tweed Forum and Scottish Borders Council (SBC), aims to provide significant economic benefits for the Borderlands area as well as providing new attractions for residents to enjoy.

The programme is a £24.7million capital programme that is part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

It comprises of 13 different projects – the most significant of which is the Tweed Trail, a walking and cycling trail from Moffat to Berwick. A contribution of £10million from the growth deal will help to fund the trail.

The River Tweed at the Royal Border Bridge in Berwick. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The programme is being led by Tweed Forum on behalf of SBC, Northumberland County Council and Dumfries and Galloway Council.

An outline business case is ready to be signed off by the Scottish Government and a draft full business case will shortly thereafter be submitted for Government consideration, which will then require approval from both SBC and the Borderlands Partnership Board.

In a report to the SBC, its service director for assets and infrastructure John Curry says: “The overall programme will create a unique, world-class visitor destination that will connect and promote multiple assets in the region and become known as one of the great long-distance routes in the UK.