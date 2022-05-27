Tweed Foundation launches fundraising auction

Salmon fishing on the Tweed. Picture by Eoin Fairgrieve.

The charity works to protect, improve and enhance fish stocks in the River Tweed system.

Its efforts are important in both environmental and economic terms, with the most recent survey showing that the Tweed fishery contributes around £24 million every year to the local economy and provides 513 jobs.

Almost 50 lots have been generously donated for the auction and they include a day’s fishing on the Tweed’s Dryburgh Upper beat for four rods with a hot lunch, a day’s fishing for two rods at Ladykirk and Norham and six days on the Lower Pavillion beat, as well as various fishing experiences on other sections of the Tweed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trout fishing experience on a private loch in Coldingham also features.

In addition, there are Roe Buck and Red Stag stalking experiences, hampers of exotic meats or fish, a bespoke cake and bottles of single malt Scotch whisky.

Tweed Foundation director Jamie Stewart said; “Protecting and enhancing fish stocks in the Tweed river catchment is vital, but we require funding from multiple sources. We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has donated.”