Under the flagship program ‘Go Wild For Fish’, the Tweed Foundation has been actively engaging schools across the Tweed catchment with an array of curriculum-aligned lessons and activities.

Through these educational efforts, the Foundation strives to ignite enthusiasm among students for the river ecosystem and the fascinating organisms inhabiting it.

Ben McCallum, education officer Tweed Foundation, and Tweed Foundation Commissioner and councillor Catherine Seymour announced the winners of the Trout in the Classroom drawing competition for Class five of Holy Trinity First School, with Arla emerging as the talented winner in her age group.

Left to Right – Ben McCallum, Arla from Holy Trinity Berwick, Coun Catherine Seymour.

Her depiction of fish found in the Tweed captured the essence of the competition's theme.