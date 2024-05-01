Tweed Foundation celebrates success of 'Fish in the Classroom' projects
and live on Freeview channel 276
Under the flagship program ‘Go Wild For Fish’, the Tweed Foundation has been actively engaging schools across the Tweed catchment with an array of curriculum-aligned lessons and activities.
Through these educational efforts, the Foundation strives to ignite enthusiasm among students for the river ecosystem and the fascinating organisms inhabiting it.
Ben McCallum, education officer Tweed Foundation, and Tweed Foundation Commissioner and councillor Catherine Seymour announced the winners of the Trout in the Classroom drawing competition for Class five of Holy Trinity First School, with Arla emerging as the talented winner in her age group.
Her depiction of fish found in the Tweed captured the essence of the competition's theme.
Ben also orchestrated the event, with esteemed judges including the Duchess of Sutherland, Sarah-Jane Laing of Scottish Land and Estates and cabinet secretary Mairi McCallum, facing the difficult task of selecting winners from a pool of exceptionally high-quality entries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.