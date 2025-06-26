The Tweed Foundation has announced the appointment of Matthew Little as its new Habitat Audit Officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will play a pivotal role in delivering a groundbreaking river catchment Atlantic salmon audit and restoration project for the Tweed District – which covers approximately 5,000 square kilometres across the Scottish Borders and Northumberland, starting high in the Lowther Hills and flowing to the North Sea at Berwick.

Matthew's recent specialisation in ecological restoration site selection through his thesis work at the University of Iowa in the USA has perfectly positioned him for this three-year role with the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also brings a strong academic background, holding an MSc in Environmental Sustainability and a BSc in Ecological and Environmental Science from Edinburgh University.

Habitat Audit Officer Matthew Little.

His extensive practical experience in field ecology and identification makes him uniquely suited for this role, with his skills encompassing everything from UK tree and plant identification (including Scottish conifers and upland species) to fungi, mammal, bird and freshwater invertebrate identification, demonstrating a broad and deep understanding of diverse ecosystems.

Jamie Stewart, CEO of the Tweed Foundation, said: “Matthew’s impressive practical field experience and strong academic background from the University of Iowa make him the ideal candidate to lead this vital project.

“His expertise will be invaluable as we work to enhance and protect the precious ecosystems of the Tweed District, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to conserving Atlantic salmon and fish species and their environments for public benefit.”

A key aspect of the role will involve fostering effective liaison, communication and partnerships with land managers, agencies and private sector advisors.