Open to anyone living or working in the Scottish Borders or north Northumberland, the River Champion Award puts the spotlight on an individual with an outstanding commitment to the protection, preservation and enhancement of the river and the natural, built and cultural heritage of its surroundings.

Tweed Forum is now asking the public for nominations for this year’s award. Nominees can come from any walk of life – from farmers, foresters and anglers to landowners or any member of the community who is dedicated to the welfare of the river.

Their championing of the river can include any activity undertaken since 2015 and can be carried out through their employment, through volunteering or any other personal commitment.

Edward Cawthorn from Berwick was the 2020 award recipient.

Edward Cawthorn from Berwick, one of the driving forces behind the campaign to preserve the historic Union Chain Bridge linking England and Scotland across the River Tweed, was the 2020 award recipient.

Luke Comins, director of Tweed Forum, said: “The River Tweed holds huge historical, cultural, economic and ecological significance for the Scottish Borders and north Northumberland, so we feel it’s only right to recognise the contributions of those who go above and beyond to safeguard and improve it.

“Since we introduced the Tweed Forum River Champion Award in 2016, we have been able to highlight individuals for their work in areas ranging from invasive species control and fish stock protection to heritage and wildlife conservation, plastic pollution reduction and managing the land to deliver multiple benefits including natural flood protection and biodiversity enhancement.

“A huge amount of work goes on, often unseen, across the river catchment so we hope that local people will help us to identify and recognise and reward another worthy winner this year.”

The inaugural Tweed Forum River Champion was Coldstream’s Frank Turnbull, who received the award in 2016 for his work promoting the control of invasive plant species.