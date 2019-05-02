TV presenter completes Northumberland Coast Path

TV presenter George Clarke has given a ringing endorsement of the beauty of Northumberland’s coastline.

He completed the 62-mile Northumberland Coast Path in three days, finishing his walk in Berwick on Sunday.

‘What a fantastic place Berwick is,’ he posted on Instagram. ‘From its incredible history, amazing military barracks to its new micropub. A wonderful town on the English/Scottish border. Thanks for looking after us so well.’

‘Thank you Northumberland for being one of the most beautiful counties in Britain.’

Julie and Phil Newton, from Berwick, were on a bike ride to Goswick and met him at Cocklawburn.

Julie, pictured with George, said: “My son Dylan and I are huge fans of his. He has been a big influence for Dylan who is going to University to study Urban planning and Property development.”

Along the way he popped into Barter Books in Alnwick, describing it as ‘probably the greatest second-hand bookshop in the world’.

He also highlighted Bondgate Tower and Alnwick Squash Club before moving on to Bamburgh Castle, labelling his picture of it ‘Game of Thrones stuff’.

After completing the final 12-mile leg of the route, he enjoyed a well-deserved pint at The Curfew micropub on Bridge Street.

The Curfew, on facebook, responded: ‘We had the pleasure of George Clarke visiting us for a pint yesterday after walking the Northumberland coast path. He is right, what a fantastic place Berwick is.’